Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,760,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,577,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.01 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

