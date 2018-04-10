Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,864 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,487,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,427,000 after purchasing an additional 777,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 19,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,546,938.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,048,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 599,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,007. The stock has a market cap of $14,190.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

