MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$56.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.75 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

MTY stock traded down C$2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,518. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$44.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/national-bank-financial-lowers-mty-food-group-mty-to-sector-perform.html.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in Canada and internationally. It also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. As of November 30, 2017, the company had 5,469 locations comprising 5,402 franchised and 67 company operated locations. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.