National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 739,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,721. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -769.42. The company has a market cap of $432.08, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 249,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,194.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,387,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,192 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

