Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 95,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NFG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 440,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,314.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.87.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.61 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

