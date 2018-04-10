National Research (NRCIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NRCIA stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,099. The company has a market capitalization of $764.71, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.68. National Research has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $41.99.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. analysts predict that National Research will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 1,602,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $62,541,632.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,261,410 shares in the company, valued at $205,352,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust purchased 5,494,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,097,636.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,870,104 shares of company stock worth $164,329,548 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 75.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

