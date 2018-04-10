Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,030. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $78,636.88, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/nations-financial-group-inc-ia-adv-sells-2150-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom-updated.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.