NAV Coin (NAV) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NAV Coin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. NAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $118.80 million and $969,888.00 worth of NAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. During the last week, NAV Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00215037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009514 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NAV Coin

NAV Coin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. NAV Coin’s total supply is 62,525,173 coins. The Reddit community for NAV Coin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAV Coin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling NAV Coin

NAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase NAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAV Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

