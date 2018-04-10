Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Navigators Group worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NAVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NAVG stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,693.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Navigators Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Navigators Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Navigators Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $113,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/navigators-group-inc-navg-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.