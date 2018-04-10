Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.39% of NBT Bancorp worth $54,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 89,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,043. The company has a market capitalization of $1,544.93, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.52 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.50 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Wadsworth sold 1,625 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $60,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,190 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $160,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,205.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/nbt-bancorp-inc-nbtb-stake-decreased-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.