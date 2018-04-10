NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.89) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.19) to GBX 195 ($2.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.75) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($3.21).

LON NCC traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 196.40 ($2.78). 256,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,427. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.25 ($3.38).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ncc-group-ncc-given-buy-rating-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services to organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. The company offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, software verification, secure software verification, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers compliance, ad risk assessment services; and cyber security services comprising penetration testing and security assessment, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, risk management, threat intelligence, and training services, as well as compliance and accreditations, products and cloud services, technology solutions, and specialist practices.

