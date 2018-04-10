Neenah (NYSE:NP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Neenah (NYSE:NP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neenah earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 43.2289151325281 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Neenah stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.15. 98,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,305.90, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. Neenah has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Michael Wood sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $36,097.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,514 shares in the company, valued at $279,398.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

