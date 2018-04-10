General Finance Co. (GFN) Major Shareholder Sells $142,271.08 in Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 19,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $142,271.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 957,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 514,948 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $3,810,615.20.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon sold 9,944 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $73,685.04.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 10,620 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $78,588.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Neil Gagnon sold 17,432 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $128,996.80.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Gagnon sold 5,721 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $41,763.30.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 8 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $59.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 7,438 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $55,041.20.

On Monday, February 12th, Neil Gagnon sold 20,872 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $155,913.84.

General Finance stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,443. General Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.15.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. General Finance had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $92.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in General Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in General Finance by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in General Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Finance by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

