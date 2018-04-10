Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS remained flat at $$8.40 during trading on Thursday. 161,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $236.32, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.20.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.80% and a negative return on equity of 437.92%. analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,413,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 436,667 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 783,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 558,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 151,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 702,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 122,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

