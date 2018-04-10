NeosCoin (NEOS) Market Cap Achieves $7.72 Million

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, NeosCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. NeosCoin has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $152,015.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeosCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00030345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.70 or 0.09465560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031912 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00643700 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00166863 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.01744820 BTC.

NeosCoin Coin Profile

NEOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,759,588 coins. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin. The official website for NeosCoin is www.neoscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling NeosCoin

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeosCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

