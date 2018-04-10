Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.15

News stories about Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neptune Wellness Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.576833058498 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT remained flat at $$2.87 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,702. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc, a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils.

