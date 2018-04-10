Net Element International (NASDAQ:NETE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NETE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 316,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Net Element International has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element International stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Net Element International worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/net-element-international-nete-cut-to-sell-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About Net Element International

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.