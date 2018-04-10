NetEase (NTES) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Vetr upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $359.78 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.27.

NTES traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,026. NetEase has a twelve month low of $253.20 and a twelve month high of $377.64. The firm has a market cap of $36,029.23, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). NetEase had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,636,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,119,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 3,300,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,700 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,274,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

