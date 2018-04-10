NetEase (NTES) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetEase earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4131830196714 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Vetr downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $380.00 price target on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $315.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.73.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $280.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36,029.23, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $253.20 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/netease-ntes-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-14-updated-updated-updated.html.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.