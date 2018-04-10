Netflix (NFLX) Given a $328.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $328.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.13 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $224.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.20.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $289.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,832,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,580. The stock has a market cap of $125,346.01, a PE ratio of 231.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 995 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.92, for a total value of $218,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,129 shares of company stock valued at $121,091,506 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

