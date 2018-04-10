Netko Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,307.00 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Netko has a market capitalization of $881,846.00 and approximately $3,307.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Netko has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00765768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00176385 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064195 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Netko Coin Profile

Netko (NETKO) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 5,160,615 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netko’s official website is netko.tech.

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

