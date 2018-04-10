NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,206.00 and $100.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00077432 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 2,799,870 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

