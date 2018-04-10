NEVERDIE Price Tops $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 18th. NEVERDIE has a market capitalization of $944,864.00 and approximately $836.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEVERDIE token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00749378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00180079 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056479 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE was first traded on April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase NEVERDIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NEVERDIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEVERDIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.