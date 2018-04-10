Nevro (NVRO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NVRO opened at $88.88 on Monday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 160,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $12,966,977.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,608.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,913,822. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

