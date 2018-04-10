New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stake Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240,233 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in New Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,311,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 487,995 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,033,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 32.21% and a negative net margin of 92.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on New Gold from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stake Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/new-gold-inc-ngd-holdings-trimmed-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated-updated.html.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.