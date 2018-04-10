New Gold (NGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.98

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 3531142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.29.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of C$245.76 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

