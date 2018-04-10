Critical Comparison: New Jersey Resources (NJR) versus The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Jersey Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Volatility and Risk

New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 9.08% 18.96% 6.17% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. New Jersey Resources pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $2.27 billion 1.56 $132.06 million $1.73 23.41 The Hong Kong and China Gas $3.68 billion 7.95 $959.71 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream. The Natural Gas Distribution segment consists of regulated natural gas services, off-system sales, capacity and storage management operations. The Energy Services segment consists of unregulated wholesale energy operations. The Clean Energy Ventures segment consists of capital investments in clean energy projects. The Midstream segment consists of investments in the midstream natural gas market, such as natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The Home Services and Other operations consist of heating, cooling and water appliance sales and installations, among others.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It provides clean fuels, such as liquefied natural gas, methanol, and other gasoline substitutes; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations, landfill gas projects, aviation fuel facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. The company operates a pipeline network consisting of approximately 3,500 kilometers of gas pipes severing approximately 1.8 million customers. The company also provides connectivity and cloud computing services to professional clients, including telecommunications carriers, international network service providers, and reputable corporations. In addition, it engages in software development, project implementation, and system integration businesses; and consultancy and engineering contractor services, such as utilities installation, infrastructure construction, trenchless technologies, and civil and building engineering services for public and private projects, as well as manufacturing smart gas meters. Further, the company is involved in café, restaurant, and retail sales businesses; the development of automatic meter reading systems; laboratory testing; gas sales, payment gateway, water supply, and related businesses; coal and logistics businesses; financial activities; and securities investment. Additionally, it offers project management, consultancy, and research and development services. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is based in North Point, Hong Kong.

