BlackRock Inc. Acquires 136,161 Shares of New Media Inv Group (NEWM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.30% of New Media Inv Group worth $118,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Media Inv Group by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in New Media Inv Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Media Inv Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in New Media Inv Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Media Inv Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Media Inv Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE NEWM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 787,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.13. New Media Inv Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. New Media Inv Group had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $394.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that New Media Inv Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. New Media Inv Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.07%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/new-media-investment-group-inc-newm-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc-updated-updated.html.

New Media Inv Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Inv Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Inv Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.