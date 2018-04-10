New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,948.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 557,831 shares of company stock worth $7,449,774. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 176.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 269.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,604,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 167,120 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.55, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.43%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

