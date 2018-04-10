New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.80 on Monday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robin Schulman sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $145,593.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $591,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,002 shares of company stock worth $23,846,393. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 2,139.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,885 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 625,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

