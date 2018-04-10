New Residential Inv (NRZ) Given News Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Residential Inv earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6946410991935 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE NRZ traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,072. The company has a market capitalization of $5,485.73, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. New Residential Inv has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.15 million. New Residential Inv had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 63.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that New Residential Inv will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. New Residential Inv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Inv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upgraded New Residential Inv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on New Residential Inv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Vetr downgraded New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Inv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

