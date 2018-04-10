New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NYCB. UBS initiated coverage on New York Community Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised New York Community Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bank from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

New York Community Bank stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. New York Community Bank has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $6,157.09, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.29 million. New York Community Bank had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 25.91%. equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bank will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 431,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bank by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bank by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bank by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bank Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

