Financial Survey: New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) vs. The Talbots (TLB)

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) and The Talbots (NYSE:TLB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New York & Company, Inc. and The Talbots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Talbots 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given New York & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New York & Company, Inc. is more favorable than The Talbots.

Profitability

This table compares New York & Company, Inc. and The Talbots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York & Company, Inc. 0.61% 8.17% 2.09% The Talbots N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York & Company, Inc. and The Talbots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York & Company, Inc. $926.87 million 0.28 $5.68 million $0.10 40.70 The Talbots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Talbots.

Summary

New York & Company, Inc. beats The Talbots on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York & Company, Inc.

New York & Company, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states. It offers brands, including NY&C, City Style, NY Style, Soho Jeans, Lerner and Lerner New York. It offers a merchandise assortment consisting of wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories, including pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denim, t-shirts, activewear, handbags, jewelry and shoes. Its stores are located in shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and off-mall locations, including urban street locations. The outlet stores offer a merchandise mix consisting of apparel and accessories.

About The Talbots

The Talbots Inc. is a United States-based company, which operates as a retailer and direct marketer of women’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company offers blazer, trench, white shirt, ballet flat and pearls. It sells its products through different outlets. It also provides e-commerce service and its website offers MyTalbots, which allows customers to register for benefits and customize their online shopping experience; Style by Design appointment shopping; Pearls of Wisdom, offering fashion advice and styling ideas; and a Find in Store feature, which enables customers to locate and reserve merchandise in any Talbots store.

Receive News & Ratings for New York & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.