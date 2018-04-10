New York Times Co (NYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. New York Times reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.30 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

NYT stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3,889.75, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other New York Times news, Director Doreen A. Toben sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,954.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $35,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,142,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,902,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,906,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,131,239. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

