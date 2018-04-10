Newbium (NEWB) Price Hits $0.0038

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 26th. Newbium has a total market capitalization of $190,679.00 and $296.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newbium token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and C-CEX. Over the last week, Newbium has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00747521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00178960 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Newbium

Newbium’s launch date was November 24th, 2013. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Newbium is coins.newbium.com. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin. Newbium’s official message board is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

Buying and Selling Newbium

Newbium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Newbium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newbium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newbium using one of the exchanges listed above.

