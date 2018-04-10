Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 177.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,305 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 392,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,729. The company has a market cap of $12,513.31, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

