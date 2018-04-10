Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,100 3M (MMM)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 42,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. 3M has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $126,394.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,100 3M (MMM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/newport-wealth-strategies-inc-invests-276000-in-3m-mmm-stock-updated.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.