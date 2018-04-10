Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.66.

Shares of NEXA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 101,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,719. The firm has a market cap of $1,946.16 and a P/E ratio of 12.11. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $736.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.86 million. equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/nexa-resources-nexa-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.