NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXRT. TheStreet raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NXRT opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. NexPoint Residential Trst has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $536.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.79.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NexPoint Residential Trst had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. NexPoint Residential Trst’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trst news, insider James D. Dondero bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $674,977.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,373. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 115,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trst

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

