NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) Shares Bought by Lyon Street Capital LLC

Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trst accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lyon Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned 1.23% of NexPoint Residential Trst worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trst by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trst by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trst by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trst during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trst stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 77,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.79. NexPoint Residential Trst has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NexPoint Residential Trst had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. NexPoint Residential Trst’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trst news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 24,788 shares of NexPoint Residential Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $674,977.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,373. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trst

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

