NextEra Energy (NEE) PT Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.87.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. 209,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76,621.72, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 13,890 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $2,161,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,167,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 407,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/nextera-energy-nee-pt-raised-to-170-00-at-jpmorgan-chase.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.