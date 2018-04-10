Nexus 24-Hour Volume Tops $925,508.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Nexus has a total market cap of $88.05 million and approximately $925,508.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00022725 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 56,642,389 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and RightBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

