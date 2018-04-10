Nexxus Market Capitalization Reaches $292,391.00 (NXX)

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Nexxus has a total market cap of $292,391.00 and $32,479.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexxus token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexxus has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nexxus Token Profile

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,323,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards. The official website for Nexxus is www.nexxuscoin.com. Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward.

Buying and Selling Nexxus

Nexxus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not possible to purchase Nexxus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexxus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexxus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexxus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.