NICE Systems Ltd. (NICE) Position Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its holdings in NICE Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in NICE Systems were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in NICE Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 110,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its holdings in NICE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 49,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NICE Systems by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,210,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in NICE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NICE Systems in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of NICE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,986. NICE Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,483.78, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. NICE Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. analysts expect that NICE Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities.

