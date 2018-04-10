DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Macquarie set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,349. The company has a market cap of $109,899.73, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 43,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 40,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

