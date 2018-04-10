Nike (NKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Macquarie

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen set a $64.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $76.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $59.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Nike stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109,899.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

