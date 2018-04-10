NIPPON STEEL & SUM (NSSMY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NIPPON STEEL & SUM (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSSMY opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $20,536.44, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. NIPPON STEEL & SUM has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

NIPPON STEEL & SUM (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter. NIPPON STEEL & SUM had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.16%. equities research analysts anticipate that NIPPON STEEL & SUM will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIPPON STEEL & SUM Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates through Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions segments. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets, tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

