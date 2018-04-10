NiSource Inc. (NI) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,591,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 999,678 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in NiSource by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 63,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,338,000 after buying an additional 196,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Goldman Sachs raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of NI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $8,182.21, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

