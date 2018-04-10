NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 4,198,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,182.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,779,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,591,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 999,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after buying an additional 234,175 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,451,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,593,000 after buying an additional 930,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,350,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,422,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

