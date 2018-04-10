Nitro Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (CRYPTO:NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,003.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nitro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00747063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00178953 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not presently possible to buy Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

